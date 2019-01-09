Police are investigating a home invasion attack on a 92-year-old woman in Kawakawa.

Detectives are seeking two women following a "cowardly" home incident that resulted in the woman being hospitalised.

The elderly victim, who is a widow, was recovering in hospital from her injuries and was extremely shaken, Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson said.

"This is an absolutely appalling incident and we know the local community in Kawakawa will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted," he said.

"Police are determined to finding those responsible for this shocking event and we are appealing for any information from the public that may help our investigation."

Two females approached the front door of the address asking for fuel before the widow was attacked in her home. The offenders then searched the address and stole property.

Police were seeking any information from the local community on any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Whangae Road in Kawakawa between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The two women were described as Māori, aged in their early to mid-20s, and of medium build, police said.

The vehicle is described as possibly fawn/tan in colour and an older hatchback/liftback-style with damage to the front guards.