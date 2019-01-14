A second woman has been arrested in relation to a brutal home invasion which left a 92-year-old Kawakawa widow in hospital.

The 40-year-old female has been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.

Her arrest follows the appearance of a 24-year-old Kaikohe woman Bella Rina Rudolph in court this morning.

Rudolph appeared by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison also charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was initially arrested on Friday on six unrelated burglary charges relating to earlier incidents in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

A distraught Rudolph was remanded in custody and is next due in the Whangārei District Court on January 21, when she is expected to apply for bail.

The head of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the home invasion.

"We know the community was appalled to hear the details of this incident and we are pleased to be able to hold those allegedly responsible to account. We want to reassure the community that police take matters of this nature extremely seriously and we will investigate thoroughly," he said.

The home invasion took place on the evening of January 9 on Whangae Rd, a rural road near Kawakawa.

Police said two women knocked at the victim's door asking for petrol, then assaulted her with a weapon, searched her home and stole property.

The victim, who was injured and extremely shaken by the attack, was admitted to Bay of Islands Hospital and discharged late the following day.