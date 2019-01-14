One woman has been arrested in relation to a home invasion where an elderly resident was attacked in Kawakawa last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said Northland Police investigating the incident arrested a 24-year-old woman after a pleasing response from the public.

The woman will be charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and will appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.

On Wednesday last week, two women approached the home of a 92-year-old woman near Kawakawa, asking for help and petrol.

The offenders entered the home and attacked the elderly woman, then searched the address and stole property.

Police investigating the incident last week said the attack was a "cowardly" act which resulted in the woman being hospitalised.

Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston said further inquiries resulted in the woman facing six additional burglary charges in relation to other incidents.

He said inquiries into the home invasion last week are ongoing in order to find the second woman involved.

Currently, Northland Police are following strong lines of inquiry to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 09 407 9211, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.