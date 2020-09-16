It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the guys figure out what "BYC" actually means and chat about cricket happenings around the world, including the most important part of the Indian Premier League - how much the players are making.

Jason also finds out what type of delivery a keg ball is, while in the In 'Today-ish In Cricket History' segment the guys go over an iconic bat.

