Controversial radio host Sean Plunket has engaged in a war of words with Black Caps cricketer Jimmy Neesham following an interview on climate change.

MagicTalk's Plunket hit out at Neesham for supporting Green Party co-leader James Shaw's calm response to a difficult Plunket interview.

Shaw went on Plunket's MagicTallk show on Monday to talk about the teaching of climate change in schools.

The pair clashed over the new climate change teaching resource, with Plunket voicing concern over the impact the syllabus might have on the students and their ability to question climate change. Shaw hit back saying the syllabus is "based on the science so you can dispute that all you like".

As the conversation got heated cricketer Jimmy Neesham responded to the interview on Twitter.

I want to personally doff my hat to you for your calmness in this interview ⁦@jamespeshaw⁩ . I almost threw my phone at the wall 4 times 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/loiwaou1OF — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 14, 2020

"I want to personally doff my hat to you for your calmness in this interview. I almost threw my phone at the wall 4 times," Neesham wrote.

Shaw replied "thanks".

But since the interaction, Plunket has hit back at Neesham.

"Well, Jimmy I feel like throwing my bloody phone at the wall often watching the Blackcaps," Newshub reported.

Plunket criticised the cricketer for speaking out about climate change while flying "all over the world".

"Is that why you catch planes all over the world to play cricket Jimmy?"

He continued to berate the cricketer, seeming to suggest that Neesham's career is "completely pointless, yet burns up tonnes of carbon".

That’s not a very climate friendly vehicle jimmy pic.twitter.com/PNr44RYyCL — Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) January 16, 2020

Plunket then commented on the number of Neesham's Twitter followers, saying the "number is a lot less than the runs or wickets he's got".

Neesham has been outspoken about the effects of climate change. The 29-year-old recently told the BBC he feels it is important to have at least a passing knowledge of global social issues like politics and climate change.