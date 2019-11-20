Within the first few balls today, the Barmy Army was singing on the grass banks of Bay Oval.

The hymn Jerusalem, a popular British sporting anthem, rang out across the Mount Maunganui ground as local Black Cap Trent Boult ran in and bowled the first over of the first test.

The sun was shining, a trumpet was playing, the Army was singing along with corresponding actions performed in unison. One man was wearing a full suit, with a waistcoat, tie, and top hat.

How about Charlie Chaplin showing up to watch the Black Caps against England #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/5rsuxPSOYh — Chad (@ChadT_82) November 20, 2019

The crowd, already a respectable size for a Thursday morning session of a test match, was still filtering in at that point, finding a place to sit on the embankment.

Advertisement

As English cricket commentator David Lloyd – fondly known as "Bumble" – pointed out in the commentary box, there is just something about a cricket ground where you have to bring your own seat.

This is Bay Oval's inaugural test match; today it became New Zealand's ninth test venue.

The weather turned up for the occasion, sweet Bay of Plenty sunshine is shining down, and that is expected to continue for the rest of the day and the rest of the week.

The Barmy Army will be making sure the soundtrack is as memorable as the test cricket action in the middle of the oval.