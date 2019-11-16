New World Te Puke have been on fire in the Bay of Plenty Cup cricket competition, with three centuries in the last three weeks.

On Saturday it was no different with longtime Te Puke batsman Tai Bridgman-Raison securing a century for his side, dominating the Geyser City bowling, as his side reached 293 for the loss of three wickets. In tandem with Stephen Crossan, who had posted three figures a week ago, the pair put on an opening stand of 161 before Crossan fell for 79.

The Te Puke opener continued on, with the club's third centurion this season in Blair McKenzie (63no), before Bridgman-Raison was removed for 116. The three-figure score stretched the veteran batsman's centuries to a new club record of 16.

Sam Kershaw's innings of 66 stood out like a shining beacon, as Geyser City were bowled out for 134. Josh Earle was the best of the Te Puke bowlers, taking three wickets for 19 runs.

Geyser City's Ben Astwood takes control of the bowling for his team. Photo / Andrew Warner

The final place in the Bay of Plenty Cup playoffs was decided at Owen Delany Park in Taupō, where Element IMF Cadets had to work hard to defeat Generation Homes Lake Taupō. The home side batted first and posted 170/9, with Michael Mitchell top scoring with 61 runs. Cadets lost six wickets in their successful run chase, with openers Jacob Logan and Andrew Mascall both reaching the 40s before being dismissed.

Carrus Mount Maunganui, won a tight battle against Eves Realty Greerton, to cement third place in the qualifying competition. Mount Maunganui posted 239/9, with Peter Drysdale top scoring with 90 and Ben Musgrave chipping in with a handy 40 runs.

Greerton were restricted to 233/9, just seven runs short of preserving an unbeaten run in round robin play. Greerton skipper Shane Wineti led from the front to be rewarded with 82 runs. Peter Drysdale showcased his all-round skills in taking three wickets at a cost of 25 runs.

Bayleys Central Indians returned to winning form against Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College, in a match where 20 wickets fell in the afternoon's play. The Rotorua combined side were removed for what looked to be a modest 139. Kieran New did plenty of damage with the ball, taking a four-wicket bag.

Tauranga Boys' were bowled out for 78 with the fourth ball of the 21st over, with Central Indians bowler Prabh Gill in superb form, taking four wickets at a cost of just eight runs.

The final round of the Bay of Plenty Cup qualifying play, has resulted in Greerton, Te Puke, Mount Maunganui and Cadets, qualifying for the Bay of Plenty Cup shootout. Lake Taupō, Central Indians, Tauranga Boys' College and Geyser City will contest the Bay of Plenty Plate. Both title races will resume in two weeks' time, having a break this coming weekend after a break for the Black Caps vs England Test Match at the Bay Oval.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results. November 16:

Generation Homes Lake Taupō 170/9 (Michael Mitchell 61, Luke Woods 25; Fergus Lellman 3/34) lost to Element IMF Cadets 173/3 (Jacob Logan 47, Andrew Mascall 41; Drew Brierley 3/25); New World Te Puke 293/3 (Tai Bridgman-Raison 116, Stephen Crossan 79, Blair McKenzie 63no) defeated Geyser City 134 (Sam Kershaw 66; Josh Earle 3/19); Carrus Mount Maunganui 239/9 (Peter Drysdale 90, Ben Musgrave 40; Lee Watkins 4/52, Matt Worsnop 2/14) defeated Eve's Realty Greerton 233/9 (Shane Wineti 82, Umesh Ranaraja 31; Peter Drysdale 3/25, Dale Swan 2/42); Bayleys Central Indians 139 (Aaron Bennett 36; Kieran New 4/25, Niven Dovey 3/40) defeated Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College 78; Prabh Gill 4/8).