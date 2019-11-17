New Zealand A's batsmen survived an English bowling onslaught in their second innings to force a draw in their three-day match at Whangārei's Cobham Oval.

After NZ A declared for 302 late on day one on Friday, Glenn Phillps scoring 116, England amassed 405 with No 8 batsman Jos Buttler scoring 110 to go with Ollie Pope's 88 and healthy contributions from Joe Denly (68) and Jofra Archer (41*).

England's Ollie Pope pulls the ball hard into the leg side on the way to his score of 88 on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In response, NZ A were in trouble when captain Tom Blundell departed to see his side six wickets down with just 99 runs on the board. At tea yesterday, NZ A led by just 29 runs and were eight wickets down.

However, spinning pair Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel proved resolute with the bat, facing a collective 154 balls for just 42 runs to end the match in a draw.

Archer and Sam Curran were the chief wicket-takers for England in their second bowling innings, taking three apiece.

NZ A spinner Will Somerville (right) gives the ball some flight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch the action.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra tears after the ball in the outfield. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Joe Denly raises his bat and acknowledges the cheering fans after scoring a half-century on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham