Match report: England beat Black Caps in greatest ODI in history

Centimetres. That's all that stood between the Black Caps and winning the Cricket World Cup. Centimetres. Miserable, excruciating, heartbreaking centimetres, writes Niall Anderson is his match report.



The scores were tied: Why England were crowned Cricket World Cup winners

England won the Cricket World Cup but the Black Caps didn't lose. Yes it's all very confusing following the most dramatic World Cup final played at Lord's this morning. Read how the rules worked in England's favour.

World Cup hero Ben Stokes: 'I will be apologising to Kane for the rest of my life'

England's Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes says he will be apologising to Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson for the rest of his life after accidentally creating arguably the most pivotal moment in ODI history.

Read more



Black Caps captain Kane Williamson 'shattered' after loss

Moments after being named Player of the Tournament at the Cricket World Cup, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson opened up on the heartbreak in his camp.

Ben Stokes' dad questions use of Super Over tie-breaker

Ben Stokes was made for the job of leading England to World Cup victory, according to his dad.

But Gerard "Ged" Stokes, the former Kiwi league forward and assistant coach, also questioned whether a brilliant cricket final should have been decided by a Super Over and boundary countback. He talked exclusively to the Herald.

Liam Napier: The greatest ODI of all time will take some getting over

Hope is a tortuous sporting emotion and the Black Caps sure know how to tug the heart strings. The greatest ODI of all time will take some getting over.

Losing a World Cup final in these crushing circumstances – on the basis of scoring fewer boundaries than the opposition – is simply not right.

Those are the rules, apparently, and so the cruellest defeat in cricket history is in the books.

Fortunate doesn't do England justice, writes Liam Napier.



UK Media reacts to England's staggering final win

Sympathy and admiration for New Zealand in defeat.

There were glowing tributes for New Zealand after victory was snatched away from them, in somewhat controversial circumstances, in the cricket World Cup final.

