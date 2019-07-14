England won the Cricket World Cup but the Black Caps didn't lose. Yes it's all very confusing following the most dramatic World Cup final played at Lord's this morning.

Chasing New Zealand's 241 for eight, England got 12 off the final over to see the game end in a tie with the hosts bowled out for 241 going for the winning run off the last ball.

That sent the match to a Super Over. One over for each team with just two wickets and three batsmen allowed.

England got 15 off their six balls and so did New Zealand. Martin Guptill was run out a metre short on the final ball going for a second to secure the final for the Black Caps. Once again the scores finished tied.

However England were crowned the winners of the match due to a countback on boundaries in the initial 50-over contest.

England had 24 boundaries, New Zealand had 16. For that reason England lift the World Cup for the first time.

Previously matches at the World Cup have been decided by least wickets lost. Under the old rules New Zealand would have won.

Social media reaction was mixed to say the least.

Nice work @ICC ... you are a joke!!! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 14, 2019

Should have shared the trophy, which, as I understand, is what they would have done, had the game been abandoned due to rain. But somehow, because they played and drew, number of boundaries get precedence? Strange. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) July 14, 2019

I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end 😥. Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2019

The DL system is actually based on runs and wickets lost... yet the Final result is only based on Boundaries hit? Not fair in my opinion. Must have been great to watch! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 14, 2019

England are a boundary hitting team...NZ are accumulators. In the end, the new brand of English cricket came to their rescue. More boundaries. Investment of four long years paid off...on the biggest night. Well done, England. #CWC19 #EngvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 14, 2019

I’m bewildered and broken. For what it is worth Cricket was the winner but New Zealand did not lose that game. So proud of the @BLACKCAPS — Daniel McHardy (@SnakeMcHardy) July 14, 2019