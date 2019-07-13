By Niall Anderson at Lord's

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has one overwhelming goal tonight – but achieve it, and he could claim an accomplishment that's every bit as meaningful.

Williamson will lead New Zealand onto the hallowed Lord's turf in the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, aiming to become the first male New Zealand captain to raise the World Cup trophy.

Do so, and not only will the Black Caps have provided New Zealand cricket fans with memories to last a lifetime, but they could also have inspired a new generation of Kiwi cricketers.

Advertisement

"I'd like to think it would have a really positive impact on the sport in our country," Williamson said when daring to dream of a World Cup victory.

"Having played in the previous [World Cup] and being in the final there, it still had a massive impact in terms of inspiring kids to get involved in the game which, at the end of the day, when you move past a number of different parts of the professional game, that is kind of why you do it.

"Hopefully there's a lot of kids out there that have been enjoying the cricket we have been playing and appreciate the hard work that's gone into being here now.

"It would be a really special thing - no doubt."

Kane Williamson is one win away from holding aloft the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The stakes can't much get higher, which makes it somewhat hard to believe Williamson and coach Gary Stead's claims that they will be treating the final like another game of cricket.

But no, Williamson is sticking to the script, and given his incredibly level demeanour and calm approach, you could ultimately envisage this game legitimately being treated - well, within reason - like any other.

"All different thoughts can go through your mind of potential realities, but certainly where Gary and myself and all the group come from, it's about keeping your feet on the ground, looking to play the sort of cricket you want to play to give yourself the best chance - regardless of whether it's a semifinal, a round-robin game or, fortunately enough now, a final."

They were in the same position four years ago, and never looked likely of toppling Australia, but Williamson knows it's a different situation now.

"We have a very different group, a slightly different vibe and ethos and how we operate, but at the same time there's a real commitment to that which is a really positive thing and it's held us in good stead to this point. The focus for us is about the cricket that we want to play, and we want to be proud of the performance that we put on the board.

"The guys are really excited at the prospect. It's obviously a really special occasion tomorrow and to be involved in a World Cup and representing your country - let alone to turn up here at the Home of Cricket and be involved in a final. It's pretty special."

A special day, a special match, and the chance to produce something truly special for New Zealand.

So, Kane Williamson, as you ponder the magnitude of what awaits at Lord's, and the message you can send to that potential next generation of Black Caps and White Ferns - any final words?

"Anything's possible."