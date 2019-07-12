Sam Heather is still buzzing from the Black Caps' sensational semifinal win over India in Manchester.

Heather, a 38-year-old from Wellington living in London, is as big of a Black Caps fan as there is and has watched his beloved Kiwi side five times across the UK during the World Cup.

He was there when Kane Williamson led New Zealand to victory against South Africa in Birmingham ("I tell you what when Kane hit that six we were in retches"), when Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick against Australia at Lord's, and witnessed history first hand when the Black Caps upset India at Old Trafford to make their second-straight World Cup final.

"I've never seen anything like it before in my life," Heather says about witnessing the Indian top order collapse in front of his eyes. "When we came back out [on the second day], I think the Indians came out with a bit of arrogance. We came out with the bowling performance of the World Cup. And that first 15 overs was probably something to behold.

Advertisement

"It was so good to watch. The Indian fans around me didn't really know what hit them."

From left to right: Lucan Elvin, Jono Kerr, Malcolm Kerr, Sam Heather. Photo / Supplied

Heather's cherished the opportunity to see the Black Caps outperform expectations and surprise other fans, and says that underdog status will help New Zealand again in the final against England.

"I've got to say, the English are very very confident. They're absolutely confident. They think they have this. Just like the Indians too. And I think that's what's going to go in our favour.

"[English fans have] half been going for us in a way. They've been quite happy for New Zealand to go on their way and meander their way to through to the semifinals. They've been like 'oh it's great New Zealand is doing well'.

"But now I think that they see us there and think 'if they're there they could beat us'."

Heather won't be making it be making it to the final at Lord's but will be watching it closely with a few of his fellow Kiwi mates.

"I'm here with about 30 guys and we've got about 10 English and about 20 Kiwis, and we'll be watching it out in the backyard.

"I would love to go to the game but tickets at the moment are going for 1000-2000 pounds a ticket. Had Australia won the tickets would've been half the price so I would've been there for sure. So I was hoping for an Australia victory if I was honest. That was the first time where I was like 'go the Aussies'."

Unsurprisingly, Heather is backing his Black Caps and believes wholeheartedly that they have what it takes to take it out on Sunday.

"The Kiwis [over here] are so confident. I haven't seen a confidence like this amongst the Kiwis before, even in [Rugby] World Cups … I've never seen a more confident bunch of people right now.

"Kane, Ross [Taylor], Trent and the likes, they're going to take us through. I think they're going to be the match winners."