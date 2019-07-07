Australia's World Cup campaign has had few hitches so far, but ahead of the final week of the competition, injuries are wreaking havoc.

Coach Justin Langer confirmed Usman Khawaja will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a hamstring strain during the Aussies' loss to South Africa on Sunday morning. Khawaja injured himself while batting and Langer said the top order batsman will be out of action for approximately three weeks, which also leaves him in doubt for the start of the Ashes on August 1.

Matthew Wade, who is in the UK with the Australia A team, will replace Khawaja in the World Cup squad as the Aussies prepare to face England in a semifinal blockbuster on Thursday night. Wade has been in irresistible form with 355 runs in four one-day matches on the current Australia A tour.

"It's such a pity for Khawaja, for someone who's been so integral to how we've been playing," Langer told Cricket Australia's website on Sunday.

"Like Shaun (Marsh, who broke his arm at training), I feel that sad for him that he's going to miss the World Cup semi-final.

"Matthew Wade is coming up, he's in great form, he's had a great 12 or 18 months back home but he also just scored two hundreds so he's in great nick."

There are also concerns over Marcus Stoinis, who will have scans after suffering a side strain against the Proteas. Mitchell Marsh was in camp with the Australia A side and has joined the senior team as cover but has not officially replaced Stoinis in the squad.

It's the second time Marsh has come into the squad as cover for Stoinis, who went down earlier in the tournament with a side strain - on a different side - but came back to contribute towards Australia's semi-final run.

An earlier loss to India was Australia's only blemish before Sunday's 10-run loss to South Africa, which dropped the side to second on the table and set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with the Poms.

Ahead of the South Africa game everything had appeared to be going smoothly — until earlier this week when a brutal net session changed that.

While he hadn't played a huge role in the World Cup campaign so far, Shaun Marsh was ruled out after breaking his arm when struck by a fired up Pat Cummins.

Marsh was replaced by Peter Handscomb in the squad and then Khawaja pulled up lame with his hamstring injury. While he was able to return late in the innings for a quick cameo to get Australia close to South Africa's score, the news wasn't good and scans later confirmed the worst.

Concerns for Stoinis' side returned after he needed painkillers to get through his innings, but captain Aaron Finch downplayed concerns for Mitchell Starc who jarred his knee.

It didn't take long for speculation about who would form Australia's final XI in Birmingham on Thursday to start up.

Australia has some work to do to get its Team right for the

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke will be happy Wade has been brought into the fold after vouching for him in commentary.

The former Test wicketkeeper wanted to make a splash as a batsman to earn a recall to the side and his selection snub was one of the stories of the Australian summer. He slammed 1021 runs at 60.05 in the Sheffield Shield to finish second behind Aussie opener Marcus Harris, and second in the Big Bash behind teammate D'Arcy Short with 592 runs at 42.28.

Matthew Wade has been in strong form for Australia A. Photo / Getty

Then the 31-year-old smashed 117 off 67 balls, 155 off 71 balls, 41 off 20 balls and a 37-ball 42 for Australia A in its tour of England.

He also set the record the fastest List A century by an Australian.

Clarke said he was surprised Wade wasn't next in line after Handscomb arrived as Marsh's replacement

"I'm surprised they actually brought Handscomb in instead of Wade when Shaun Marsh was ruled out," he said. "I thought Wade's form deserved selection but the Australian selectors went with Peter Handscomb, who scored runs in the last games he'd played for Australia in the UAE so they went with that consistency in selection.

"If Khawaja's injury is that bad, they could rule him out and bring someone in straight away but I don't think whoever they brought in would jump Peter Handscomb for that batting position. That wouldn't make sense."

Later in the broadcast, cameras found selector Greg Chappell and Australian coach Justin Langer speaking. Clarke said: "Say the name Matthew Wade, Justin Langer. He's in terrific form, get him into this squad if Usman Khawaja's out."

Clarke hit on the point a third time when fellow commentator Ian Smith brought up the meeting between Chappell and Langer.

"I think they'll be thinking about the Australia A squad that's here at the moment, who's in good form," he said.

"To me the player who comes to mind straight away is a player who blitzed Sheffield Shield cricket this season and has hit two centuries since he's been in England playing for Australia A and that's Matthew Wade. He's in form, so you're only bringing in for one game, maximum two games, so I'd be bringing in someone who's in form."