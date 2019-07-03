The Black Caps are going backwards fast at the Cricket World Cup and it's glaring where their problems lie.

The New Zealand batting order let the side down again in Durham this morning, bowled out for 186 in a chase of England's 305 for eight.

It was the Black Caps' third straight defeat at the tournament but they still look very likely to make the semifinals where they will face Australia or India.

It was the second straight game New Zealand have been bowled out for less than 200, following the meek 157 against Australia at Lord's. The last time that happened was four years ago also against Australia (World Cup final in Melbourne) and then England (Birmingham).

This graphic says it all.

Just three of the recognised batsmen in the squad are scoring at better than their career averages - Kane Williamson (career average of 47.89), Jimmy Neesham (32.00) and Colin Munro (24.92- only slightly better).

And the New Zealand batsmen are doing it slowly. Colin de Grandhomme is the only top-order batsman with a strike-rate over 100.

Without a doubt, the Black Caps' problems start at the top. The opening duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro led New Zealand to a 10-wicket win in the first game against Sri Lanka putting on 137.

Since then it's all gone downhill with the opening partnership averaging just over 18. Munro was dropped for Henry Nicholls for the past two games and not much has changed.

Guptill is currently in one of the poorest runs of form in his 177-game career with four scores under 10 in his last six innings. However, it was only in February he scored back-to-back hundreds against Bangladesh - his 15th and 16th tons.

The selectors are also unsettled on an opening partner for Guptill. Nicholls has failed in his two outings which leaves a big question for the potential semifinal - Munro, Nicholls or even take a punt on Tom Blundell.

New Zealand's opening partnerships in the tournament

137 v Sri Lanka

35 v Bangladesh

66 v Afghanistan

12 v South Africa

0 v West Indies

5 v Pakistan

29 v Australia

2 v England

The other big issue is the heavy reliance on Williamson and Taylor. Not only are New Zealand's two key batsmen at the crease so early but if they are dismissed then it seems all hope or help is lost.

Williamson and Taylor vs the rest

Williamson and Taylor 742 runs

Rest of team 849

New Zealand's only two centuries of the tournament have come from Williamson's bat, although Neesham just missed out with 97 not out against Pakistan. Though it seems New Zealand isn't the only team with this problem. All of Australia's four tons have been scored by David Warner and Aaron Finch while India have scored five centuries, four of them by Rohit Sharma.

The good news...the bowling has been pretty sharp. If Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson both fire in a knockout game then maybe the batsmen won't need too many runs to chase anyway.