Kane Williamson has been a victim of one of the Cricket World Cup's unluckiest dismissals in the Black Caps' 119-run defeat to England today.

The Black Caps captain was settling into his innings on 27, trying to mastermind a chase of 306 for victory.

But, standing at the non-striker's end, Williamson could only watch as Ross Taylor punched a drive back to bowler Mark Wood. Wood got the slightest of fingertips onto it, deflecting the ball onto the stumps, and catching Williamson – who was backing up - short of his ground.

Mark Wood appeals for a runout as a baffled Kane Williamson looks on. Photo / Getty

It was a horrendously unlucky dismissal – especially considering that the touch was so faint that Wood was the only one who thought Williamson was out.

"The umpire wasn't sure that I'd tipped it, and I was like 'I swear to god I've gotten a tip on it'. The lads said 'If you've touched that – he's out' and I was like 'I swear, it flicked the end of my finger', so I was pretty pleased," said Wood.

"I got lucky – it's not like I deliberately palmed it back on the stumps – I was trying to stop it and got a little bit fortunate. But in big games and big moments, you need them, so pleased that in such a big game I managed to be so lucky.

"He's one of the best players I've ever bowled at, so to get him out any way you can was pretty important."

Post-game, Williamson was asked whether he could believe his luck.

"Luck, or lack of?" he responded, with a rueful grin.

"It is one of those things, isn't it? I mean, there were a couple of runouts and one [dismissal] down the legside which certainly isn't the best way to start things off in terms of a tough run chase.

"The English bowlers put us under pressure and I don't know whether that run out came from that, but, you know, it's one of those things so you move on."

England captain Eoin Morgan also reflected on his side's lucky break.

"It's a hell of a lot of luck and to run Kane out is a massive bonus. He is a difficult guy to get out. He's obviously been their leading runscorer and one of the leading runscorers in the tournament so that was a lot of luck."

Williamson wasn't the Black Caps' only runout victim, as Taylor went from an unlucky onlooker to a guilty party just nine balls later, when he went for a ludicrous second run, and was caught well short after a good throw from backward square leg from Adil Rashid.

It was the 30th time Taylor had been runout in international cricket - moving him past Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming for the unwanted honour of owning the most runouts in New Zealand international history.