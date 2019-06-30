New Zealand cricket legend Daniel Vettori is among those questioning why India didn't go for broke as they chased a big England total at the World Cup.

Match commentators attacked India for a lack of urgency as they tried to overhaul England's impressive total of 337 at Edgbaston.

Indian supporters could be seen leaving the ground early as their team who, needing plenty of boundaries, pushed the ball around for singles instead.

They still had five wickets intact at the end, despite falling 31 runs short.

Advertisement

Final batsmen MS Dhoni, with 42 from 31 deliveries, and Kedar Jadhav, with 12 from 13, had decent run rates. But it was way short of what India needed.

On ESPN's CricInfo, Vettori praised England's tactics saying they forced India to attack down the ground on a slow pitch.

But he was also bemused by the lack of urgency.

"I thought the (England) game planning was great," said Vettori.

"I also thought that Dhoni and Jadhav didn't have the intent. I would have expected to see them clearing the front leg and trying to hit sixes every ball.

"But there was still a lot of noodling it for one. They just had to go all out to try and win the game. It didn't matter if they lost because it felt like they were going to lose anyway."

Fellow analyst Murali Kartik, a former Indian cricketer, said "it was just a question of the intent".

"I don't think they could have won, and you can't blame them (Dhoni and Jadhav) for the loss…but at least go down fighting."

England hit 13 sixes to one as they restored their title credentials by handing the Indians their first defeat of the tournament.

Great, measured knock from Dhoni to get India just 32 runs behind at the end of Day One. In a strong position for tomorrow just 5 wickets down. — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 30, 2019

One Twitter wag joked that a measured innings from Dhoni had left India in a great position for the next day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli defended the pair saying: "We kept losing wickets and that doesn't help in a big chase, but credit goes to England in the end. It's up to discussions with the two guys who were in there.

"I think MS Dhoni was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off.

"They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. We have to sit and assess and improve on things in the next game."