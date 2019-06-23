Pakistan clung to slim hopes of making the semifinals and ended South Africa's chances in a 49-run thumping victory at Lord's.
After losing narrowly to New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa appeared ready to trudge home in a largely downbeat display. Pakistan scored 308-7, and South Africa's batting struggles were underlined again when it petered out on 259-9.
Pakistan's second win in six matches kept it in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in its sights on Wednesday.
The Proteas slumped to a fifth defeat and a washout in seven matches. With two matches to go, their misery is officially over, after winless Afghanistan.
Though this is the worst-affected World Cup because of rain, nothing has appeared damper than performances from South Africa, which has failed to make the playoffs for only the second time.
