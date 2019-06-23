Pakistan clung to slim hopes of making the semifinals and ended South Africa's chances in a 49-run thumping victory at Lord's.

After losing narrowly to New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa appeared ready to trudge home in a largely downbeat display. Pakistan scored 308-7, and South Africa's batting struggles were underlined again when it petered out on 259-9.

Pakistan's second win in six matches kept it in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in its sights on Wednesday.

The Proteas slumped to a fifth defeat and a washout in seven matches. With two matches to go, their misery is officially over, after winless Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir appeals during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Lord's. Photo / Getty

Though this is the worst-affected World Cup because of rain, nothing has appeared damper than performances from South Africa, which has failed to make the playoffs for only the second time.

More to come...