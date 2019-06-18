England moved to the top of the table with a big win over Afghanistan this morning. Here is everything you need to know from the overnight action.

Not a great day for Rashid Khan

With a record number of sixes being hit by England there of course had to be someone on the receiving end. Well actually it was the majority of the Afghanistan bowlers but Rashid Khan felt it the most. Khan went for 0-110 in his nine overs, the worst bowling record in a World Cup match. New Zealand's Martin Snedden formally held that record after going for 2-105 in 12 overs at the 1983 tournament.

Khan was just three runs shy of the worst bowling figures of all-time, held by Aussie Mick Lewis who went for 0-113 against South Africa in 2006.

Khan's ecomony rate of 12.22 is the worst for anyone to bowled more than eight overs.

He gave up 11 sixes including three in the same over on three occasions.

All the records

17: Most individual sixes in an ODI innings

Morgan smashed an eye-watering 17 maximums to surpass the record of 16 jointly-held by India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's AB de Villiers and the West Indies' Chris Gayle.

25: Most team sixes in an ODI innings

England beat their own previous record of 24 – set against the West Indies earlier this year – and for context, 25 is three more than they have ever scored in an entire single ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign before.

57 balls: England's fastest century in an ODI

Morgan wasn't hanging about at Old Trafford and brought up his century in just 57 balls – the quickest by an Englishman in an ODI. It was also the fourth-fastest ton by a batsman of any nationality in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match, with Kevin O'Brien's historic 50-ball hundred in 2011 still the target.

397: England's highest total at an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

They may have fallen three runs short of the fifth 400-plus total accrued at a World Cup but their 397 was still England's highest score in the history the tournament.

5: Most England centuries at an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Morgan's knock was England's fifth ton of the competition, extending his country's record of the most centuries they have hit at a World Cup.

247: Afghanistan's highest total at an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

They may have fallen 150 short of the victory but Afghanistan also reached their highest team score at a World Cup beating the previous best of 232 against Sri Lanka in Dunedin four years ago.

Not all Englishmen were on top of their game

Will it rain?

The weather forecast isn't exactly rosy for the New Zealand's match against South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Outbreaks of heavy and thundery rain are predicted tomorrow morning (UKT), although there will be sunny spells later on.

The match starts at 10.30am, with rain expected to ease off around noon.

"They'll get a game in," says our man on the ground Niall Anderson.

Stoinis back in contention

Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis could return from a left side strain to play against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Stoinis missed the wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka after he was injured while bowling against India on June 9. Mitch Marsh joined the squad on standby.

Cricket Australia posted a video of Stoinis bowling in the nets in training at Trent Bridge, the venue of the game, and Australia coach Justin Langer says the allrounder is in contention to play for the team.

