Bangladesh kept their semifinal hopes alive with a big chase over the West Indies this morning. Here is everything you need to know from the overnight action.

Got em? No

Oshane Thomas survived a bizarre incident in his side's defeat to Bangladesh this morning after hitting his own stumps. The West Indies batsman was facing Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over of the innings when he played a missed at a yorker that just went wide of off stump.

However a couple of seconds later he swung his bat backwards landing it on the top of the stumps.

It went to the third umpire who gave not out.

"He's already finished his shot before the bat's hit the stumps."

Thomas finished on six not out.

New Zealand flying under the radar…no more

England captain Eoin Morgan is doing his best to ensure no one underestimates New Zealand.

"I think New Zealand are sliding under the radar," Morgan said.

"They are extremely strong at the moment, along with India.

"No doubt over the next week, there will be more injuries and surprises throughout the tournament."

New Zealand play England in the final round robin game in a fortnight.

Bad call

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza reckoned their coach Steve Rhodes allowed himself to be led astray by TV commentators before their loss to New Zealand.

Mortaza said Bangladesh - who lost by just two wickets - should have targeted 260 to 270, but got into trouble because Rhodes told them it was a 350 run wicket in Taunton.

"It is hard to judge the wicket listening to commentary," Mashrafe said, without directly naming Englishman Rhodes.

"They can only speculate, and only comment on things as it progresses in front of them.

"I think those in the middle should make the decisions based on their judgment."

Newage Sport also reported that manager Khaled Mahmud copped blame, for encouraging Mohammad Mithun to play too aggressively.

"When Mohammad Mithun and Riyad were batting, we had the right thinking, towards a score around 270. I think it is the players' call rather than someone from the outside,' Mashrafe said.

Gayle's long duck

Chris Gayle once hit a 50 off 12 balls in the Big Bash so it seemed very strange to look at the scoreboard in the West Indies' innings this morning and see Gayle 0 off 13 following what must have been a frustrating 17 minutes at the crease.

After the match Jason Holder said his side were probably 30-40 runs short when they set 322. Don't wont to pick on two players but getting both Gayle and Andre Russell out for ducks certainly played a big part in that.

Fan of the day

This guy...

Get out the calculators

Three names keep coming into conversations now with weather having a bigger impact than ever on the Cricket World Cup.

In the games that are impacted by rain, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method comes into play to try to revise targets for the teams batting second.

Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan squad is the least experienced of the 10 in this World Cup, particularly when it comes to rain interruptions.

Naib was asked if he'd figured out the DLS system.

"It's very difficult," he admitted on the eve of his match against England. "I have no answer."

When it starts raining, teams, fans and officials go looking for the DLS charts that break down the equation. The revised targets are based on a combination of factors including the strike rates of the team batting first, the number of wickets down for both teams, and the number of overs lost to rain.

For some it all makes perfect sense, for others it's as clear as mud.

Four games have been washed out and another two shortened because of rain interruptions in the first 18 days of the tournament.

The gifs that keep giving

It was Shakib Al Hasan's day. He brought up 6000 ODI runs and is now the leading run-scorer at the World Cup after a second century. Yeah!