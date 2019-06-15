All the Cricket World Cup action between South Africa and Afghanistan.













Faf du Plessis is saying goodbye to the ghosts ahead of a day-night clash with Afghanistan.

"It was a bad start to the tournament," the South Africa captain says. "But that's done now ... if we carry those ghosts of the last week with us, then it's going to be tough to get out of the hole."

Opening defeats to England, Bangladesh and India, and a washout with the West Indies, have left South Africa needing to win their five remaining games to have any prospect of making the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

South Africa face Afghanistan — the only side below them in the 10-team table — in Cardiff on Saturday.

"We've got to win the five games," du Plessis says. "We just haven't unlocked the potential that we do have in our side."

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi could return to the Proteas attack after missing the last two games with a tight hamstring. A final decision will likely be made Saturday morning.

-AP