By Niall Anderson in Nottingham

The Black Caps recorded a Cricket World Cup first in Nottingham today, but it wasn't a landmark which any of the players wanted to be a part of.

For the first time at a World Cup, a New Zealand match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with intermittent showers and a sodden outfield seeing the Black Caps and India share the points at Trent Bridge.

Potentially also setting records was the amount of coffee and tea consumed by the players, or games of cards played on a World Cup gameday, as the Black Caps were forced to find alternative measures to occupy themselves as the game was continually delayed, then eventually cancelled.

Members of the New Zealand squad made it out on to the ground early in the day to inspect the wicket, but that was as close as they got to any on-field action, as rain soon fell and never relented long enough for any warm-ups to begin.

As a result, the Black Caps were stuck in the sheds, needing to fill five hours before the match was finally abandoned.

Bowler Tim Southee described what the scenes were like in the pavilion and changing rooms as the players found ways to pass the time.

"Guys do different things, a few guys play cards, a few guys kick a soccer ball around if there's enough room in the changing rooms, some guys like to just lie down and take it easy.

"They are long days – guys about now start to get on each other's nerves, so probably a good time to head home, but guys just get up to whatever they want to get up to – some guys just like to chill, others like to play games, and a few guys drink a lot of coffee and tea. There are a lot of things which go on."

Ross Taylor looks out from the players' dressing room as rain falls at Trent Bridge. Photo / Photosport

However, as relaxed as the environment may be, there's always the need to be alert, with the ability for a change in conditions to suddenly require a change in attitude.

"It's a good atmosphere, but obviously everyone wants to get out and play – you've got one eye on what's happening out in the middle, because you know that things can happen reasonably quickly, and all of a sudden the umpires knock and you've got 45 minutes to get your head around playing a game," explained Southee.

"You come in and you'd think all our guys are very relaxed, but there's also one eye on what's happening outside and being able to switch your focus back on when you need to."

The same challenge presented itself for the Indian players, with fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar describing the difficulties of waiting for the rain to clear.

"It's a challenge for the players and the support staff to switch down but not really switch off, because the match could start at any time, so you keep yourself prepared in the back of the mind.

"At the same time, [you try] not think too much about the game and keep yourself a little busy - reading, some music or chatting with friends. We deal with it all the time."

Hopefully for both teams, they won't have to spend any extra time in the sheds throughout the World Cup, with Southee pining for no further weather interruptions in their final five pool games.

"It's played its part now, and hopefully that's the last of it we see for the tournament."