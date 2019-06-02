Day four of the Cricket World Cup is in the books and we have our first upset. Here's everything you need to know from the overnight action.

South Africa in big trouble

It might be a bit too early to call it but South Africa's World Cup hopes are on the verge of being busted after less than a week into the tournament. The Proteas are now 0-2 after losing to Bangladesh overnight.

Losing by 21 runs flattered South Africa, which was as crushed as it was in losing the opener to England by 104 runs. Up next for the Proteas? India on Wednesday. It doesn't look good.

South Africa crash to second defeat, beaten by Bangladesh



Credit to Bangladesh

It may go down as an upset but Bangladesh have proven they can beat any side on their day. And what a day it was at The Oval in front of a huge crowd support.

Today they posted their highest one-day international score of 330-6 after being made to bat first, then restricted South Africa to 309-8 in front of an ecstatic crowd who made the atmosphere feel more like Dhaka than suburban London.

Next for Bangladesh is the Black Caps at the same ground.

What a day for Bangladesh! The 330/6 today at The Oval is their highest-ever total in ODIs.



Get ready for some short stuff...and some runs

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood expects his team to be on the receiving end of more short-pitched bowling in the Cricket World Cup match against England tonight.

West Indies skittled out the Pakistanis for 105 at Trent Bridge on Friday, with pacemen taking all 10 wickets predominantly by using the short ball and being aggressive.

Mahmood accepts that dealing with the short ball is a major weakness of his batsmen and knows they will be targeted by that approach throughout the tournament.

Mahmood says Pakistan's batsmen "practice a lot" to deal with it but "when you come from the subcontinent, you know the other team will use that sort of tactics."

Tonight's game will be played on the same pitch which saw England reach a record score of 481 for 6 against Australia last summer.

Stat of the day

Today's defeat marks just the second time South Africa have lost two games in a row at a World Cup. The last time it happened was at their first tournament in 1992.

We need to talk about these Gifs

WICKET!



Mitchell Santner strikes to end the promising partnership between Thisara Perera and #DimuthKarunaratne



