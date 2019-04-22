Aussie World Cup discard Ashton Turner has created unwanted cricket history by scoring five consecutive T20 ducks.

The 26-year-old, batting at number five for the Rajasthan Royals, nailed the record with three consecutive golden ducks.

His two other more carefully compiled ducks came for Australia against India and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash. The horror run began in February.

During that time, he has managed a brilliant 43-ball 84 against India as Australia completed a record 359 run chase.

Turner is the sixth batsman to record three consecutive ducks in the IPL.

Turner just missed out on Australia's World Cup squad.