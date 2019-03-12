Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is in doubt for the third test against Bangladesh after an MRI scan this morning confirmed a grade one tear to his left pectoral minor muscle.

Williamson injured his shoulder while fielding on day three of the second test and experienced pain while batting the following day.

Coach Gary Stead said Williamson will travel with the team to Christchurch where he'll be further assessed ahead of the third and final test, starting on Saturday at Hagley Oval.

"Kane is obviously keen to play this final game, but we'll look to take a safety-first approach, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon," said Stead.

Advertisement

If Williamson is ruled out then Central Stags batsman Will Young will be in line to debut for New Zealand.

"Will has been in our test squad as batting cover for the past two series and he should be confident following some strong performances domestically and for New Zealand A."

Stead also provided an update on wicketkeeper BJ Watling who hurt himself while warming up before play at the Basin Reserve on day five.

"BJ has a minor left hamstring strain and we felt it was best he didn't keep today to give him the best chance of being fit for the third test."

A decision on any replacement players for the 13-man squad will be confirmed at the conclusion of the latest round of the Plunket Shield.