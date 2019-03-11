The Black Caps look to claim a test series victory on day five of the second test against Bangladesh

All the action from day five of the second test between Black Caps and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Black Caps batsmen produced a perfect platform, and the bowlers weren't too shabby either as New Zealand moved within sight of an improbable test victory over Bangladesh.

A dashing double century from Ross Taylor, featuring stellar support in partnerships worth 216 with Henry Nicholls (107), and 172 with Kane Williamson (74), saw the Black Caps crush 394 runs in just 73.1 overs on day four of the second test at the Basin Reserve today.

Taylor's 200 was his 18th test century - surpassing mentor Martin Crowe for the second most in New Zealand history – and came off just 212 balls as the Black Caps butchered the Bangladesh bowlers. Their rapid run rate allowed them to declare at 4.40pm with a 221-run lead, enough time for the bowlers to claim three wickets before stumps as they closed in on a series-clinching win; one that looked so unlikely when the first two days were washed out.

They have Taylor most to thank for guiding them into that position of strength.

The 35-year-old rode his luck early, being dropped twice in the space of three balls on 20, off the bowling of Abu Jayed. Meanwhile, the slip cordon watched on in agony as edges, dabs and ramps from Taylor and Williamson flew over, through, and past their despairing attempts.

However, once the pair managed to subdue what was a tricky wicket, the Black Caps switched into cruise control. Taylor crunched 19 fours and four sixes as he reached 200 for the third time in his career, an incredibly timely innings that seemingly crushed Bangladesh's spirit.