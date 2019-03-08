Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has revealed that umpires warned players when the stump microphones were turned up during games this season, adding that it saved many of them from being fined over poor behaviour.

After the International Cricket Council's encouragement to use stump microphone audio at any time during coverage, Australian broadcasters made major changes to its policy such as silencing commentators so that viewers were given unique insight.

However, when players started getting caught out swearing on the pitch, the umpires took things into their own hands by warning players when the microphones were on.

Things got especially heated during Australia's home series against India, when Australian captain Tim Paine and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli almost came to blows.

"I was actually getting notified from the umpires when they were listening ... it wasn't just me. The fast bowlers and everyone else, everyone was made aware they had the stump microphones on," Lyon said.

"So that's where a bit of common sense came about, I actually thought the umpires played an exceptional role in controlling the whole environment.

Nathan Lyon. Photo / Getty

"It felt like they actually cared a little bit about the players.

"Not like anything was going over the top but I don't think swearing is a really good look for young kids.

"Saved a lot of us a lot of money."

The use of stump microphones at the coming Cricket World Cup is set to be a major talking point and has already sparked debate among players and organisers.

World Cup tournament director Steve Elworthy is in favour of the stump microphones and said he was keen to have them turned up the whole time but Lyon still harboured some concerns.

"It's here to stay," Lyon said. "It's part of the game now, isn't it? My opinion isn't going to change anything.

"The way Tim Paine went about it and the banter that we've been able to have on the field, it's been good for the game, but I think there's some stuff that should be left on the field."

The ICC are currently considering whether to reproduce the same approach as Australian broadcasters having recently issued new penalties for personal abuse and audible obscenities.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel have since both been suspended under the new penalties.