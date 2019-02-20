Just two days after being skittled for just 24 runs, Oman's one day international squad have bounced back in a major way.
The side levelled their three-match series against Scotland overnight, posting 248-8 from their allotted overs before bowling Scotland out for 155.
In the win, four players scored more than the whole team's total from the series opener, including 64-run knocks from Mohammad Nadeem and Khurram Nawaz.
It was a stark contrast to the team's performance two days ago, when Scotland needed fewer than four overs to chase the miniscule 24-run target, which was the fourth lowest total in List A history.
But it was a big win for the unranked Oman squad, knocking off the world No.13 Scotland side in emphatic fashion.