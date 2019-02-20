Just two days after being skittled for just 24 runs, Oman's one day international squad have bounced back in a major way.

The side levelled their three-match series against Scotland overnight, posting 248-8 from their allotted overs before bowling Scotland out for 155.

Yesterday: Oman 24 all out.



Today: Oman beat Scotland by 93 runs



A day is a long time in cricket 👏👏pic.twitter.com/THMMvXs6PY — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 20, 2019

In the win, four players scored more than the whole team's total from the series opener, including 64-run knocks from Mohammad Nadeem and Khurram Nawaz.

It was a stark contrast to the team's performance two days ago, when Scotland needed fewer than four overs to chase the miniscule 24-run target, which was the fourth lowest total in List A history.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Oman slumped to the fourth-lowest List A score in cricket history https://t.co/FDgq2qY6rF pic.twitter.com/HNKu9DDotb — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 19, 2019

But it was a big win for the unranked Oman squad, knocking off the world No.13 Scotland side in emphatic fashion.