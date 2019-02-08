Less than two days after "apologising reservedly" for confiscating a banner promoting sexual consent, it appears New Zealand Cricket are back in hot water.

More banners were on display at Eden Park last night, directed at the protest over Black Caps all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn's return to the national side.

Kuggeleijn was found not guilty of rape in a trial in 2017, however, admitted the woman involved had said she didn't want to have sex with him. The Northern Districts player later texted her the day after the incident to apologise.

Cricket fan David Hornblow, who attended last night's Black Caps v India clash with his two sons, told the Herald of how his banner which read "no means no" was confiscated.

SO my No means No signs were just confiscated at the cricket. I'm very disappointed. — Progressive Of Avantdale OMNZ (@egorub) February 8, 2019

It was mine. 2 securiy guards took it from me an left me to be abused by people in the stands. pic.twitter.com/I0HbHh4ErR — Progressive Of Avantdale OMNZ (@egorub) February 8, 2019

Hornblow claimed he held the homemade sign over the railing last night when Kuggeleijn batted and bowled before security swiftly approached him.

"I kept the sign down until Scott Kuggeleijn was bowling. I held the sign up again and around me unbidden, some of the crowd chanted "no means no," Hornblow said. "Not long after, two men came down from behind me and attempted to take the sign.

"A security guard appeared and said people had found my sign offensive and he was going to confiscate it, he did not accept my protest that it was legal, took it from me and left."

In a statement to the Herald, New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock said that the national body wasn't behind the removal of the banners and questioned the veracity of the claims.

"I can confirm that NZC, along with EPT and their contracted security provider P4G, did not authorise the confiscation of any banners or signs in last night's game," he said.

"In fact, we supported patrons by ensuring they knew the areas where banners could be placed without impacting on the commercial signage."

Photos of similar posters have since scattered social media, including one from Madeline Chapman, a journalist with The Spinoff.

Although Chapman's banner was not confiscated, she posted on Twitter that she was asked to take it down as it "covered the sponsor signs".