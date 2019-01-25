By Daniel Richardson

Whether it's rugby, multisport, or cricket, Richie McCaw has the Midas touch.

The former All Black captain, who bowed out of the 15-man code after winning the World Cup in 2015, was in fine fettle for Team Rugby during the T20 Black Clash in Christchurch this evening.

With Team Cricket off to a hot start, McCaw got under a top edge from Stephen Fleming and snaffled a great catch to give Jordie Barrett the wicket.

McCaw was looking over his shoulder as he got under the ball, and nearly spilled it, but the 38-year-old has always been someone you can rely on.

Richie McCaw loses hat, sunglasses, but manages to cling on to a catch. Photo / Photosport

Fleming was on his way for only six and Barrett - wearing No 14 like he did for the All Blacks against Italy late last year - managed to slow the momentum.

If taking a catch in the field wasn't enough, McCaw was tossed the ball and grabbed a scalp of his own with his gentle left-arm seamers.

Perhaps it was the lack of pace that bamboozled Nathan Astle but the former Black Caps opener couldn't get hold of McCaw and ended up skying a catch that was taken by Kieran Read.

Astle was sent on his way for 14, only briefly showing shades of his once destructive batting at the top of the order for New Zealand.

McCaw returned for another stint at the bowling crease as he dismissed Aaron Smith for nine, caught by Beauden Barrett, as the great openside finished with 2-31 from three overs.

It didn't all go McCaw's way though, he delivered a missfield off the opening ball as he fumbled one in the gully.

For Team Cricket, who lost the toss and were put in to bat, Grant Elliott (43) and Luke Ronchi (16) were both effective with the willow.

Team Cricket eventually posted 168-8 from their 20 overs with Chris Harris adding an unbeaten 24.

Jordie Barrett (2-53) showed some flashes with the ball and also had two run-outs to his credit, including one sharp direct hit from the boundary to dismiss Hamish Marshall for 12.