Patch

108 Sunnybrae Rd, Hillcrest

We spent: $49.90 for two adults.

WE ARRIVED:

Hillcrest is a suburb where brunch venues are few, so news that Patch had moved into this largely industrial corner of the North Shore was welcome. We chose a quiet Friday morning when most of Auckland was probably still on holiday to visit and the place was fairly quiet. Subsequent visits have proven it to be a popular venue. We were quickly seated and offered water and Kokako brand coffee.

Patch Cafe, at an industrial zone in Hillcrest, North Shore. Photo / Getty Images

WE ATE:

After the excesses of the festive season, some light and healthy fare seemed in order, so I opted for the "Wise Green" of broccolini, avocado, edamame, green beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, crispy kale, grilled halloumi, pea puree, poached egg and sesame dressing on Freedom loaf ($21), while across the table my companion was made of sterner stuff and chose the Patch burger — overnight slow-roasted beef brisket on a homemade spinach brioche bun with caramelised onion, chimichurri, tomato, beetroot, apple slaw and fries ($20.50). Despite the prompt coffee delivery, the food was less speedy to arrive despite the quiet morning — perhaps the kitchen was in holiday mode. When they did arrive, both dishes were well presented and tasty. Other choices of note on the menu include the "Ooey gooey benny" and the "Omelettin' it slide" and the "Koreana" fried chicken, which will be vying for our attention next visit. The counter cabinet was full of both savoury and sweet goodies.

Tasty and delivered fast, the brunch at Patch Cafe. Photo / Getty Images

WE OBSERVED:

Patch — named for the area's history as a strawberry farming hub — is a large and light-filled pleasing mix of wood and metal, with impressive murals that suit the strawberry patch theme to a T. There's also an appealing kids' play area, so parents can enjoy their coffee in relative peace.

— Sue Baxalle