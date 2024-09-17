Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Photo / Getty Images

Barely 18 months after a restructure that saw it write off $40 million on its last big acquisition, loan-against-receivables start-up Waddle, Xero has pulled out its chequebook again – and this time, analysts and investors are more impressed.

Xero has agreed to buy Syft, a South African maker of reporting software, for nearly US$70m ($115m). The deal involves US$30m in cash and US$10m in stock up front, with the balance in earnouts and restricted shares.

Syft (no relation to the Christchurch-based Syft Technologies) says it has cloud-based software which is used by accountants and small businesses in 80 countries. Around 70 Syft staff, mostly based in Johannesburg, will join Xero with the deal.

The Wellington-based, ASX-listed Xero did not offer any guidance regarding how the acquisition would impact its financials.

But investors and analysts reacted positively.