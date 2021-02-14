Workers return to wet Auckland building sites under strict alert level 3 measures

Work resumed early this morning on hundreds of building sites across Auckland in the $16 billion a year construction sector but not the way it was on Saturday when many left.

The day dawned wet and blustery across the city but industry chiefs said work would not stop, as it had under last year's alert level 4.

Culum Manson, a director of New Zealand's largest privately-owned developers Mansons TCLM, said health and safety teams had last night notified staff of the new alert level 3 changes.

"Builders have contingency plans in place for a change in levels, implementing Covid protocols meaning social distancing between on-site personnel, cleaning stations and work bubbles."

Sites include Newmarket's $150m nine-level office block, built on-spec and marketed as One Ten Carlton Gore Rd, as well as 136 Fanshawe St, new headquarters for Meredith Connell, 2degrees and Fidelity Life in a twin-block campus-style project nearing completion.

New measures this morning complied with Government standards and Mansons was well aware of these protocols after these were implemented successfully last year.

"All personnel are all familiar with them," he said this morning.

Culum Manson at Mansons TCLM's Newmarket site. Photo / Michael Craig

Peter Reidy, Fletcher Construction chief executive, said work on that company's sites was continuing with new measures in place.

"The NZICC and hotel team will continue to work. Our project team has been here before and has implemented strict hygiene, social distancing and safety measures to ensure work can continue safely.

"We will be holding early toolbox meetings today to ensure everyone is working to the safety protocols while continuing the rebuild of NZICC for the benefit of all New Zealanders."

Fletcher Living is also building hundreds of new houses throughout Auckland and work continues on those sites as well.

Shane Brealey, of NZ Living which is building hundreds of new houses in Auckland, said all staff on that company's sites had received information early last night.

"All sites in Northcote and Tamaki will be operational under the level 3 restrictions.

Within an hour of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirming alert level 3, we sent out information to our teams. Hopefully, this won't last long."

The video said that under alert level 3, social distancing must occur on sites along with stricter hand-washing and use of personal protection equipment measures.

WorkSafe is still saying wrongly that New Zealand remains at alert level 1.

Sector information sent to the construction industry said that at alert level 3, work should be done remotely where possible. Businesses are encouraged to use technology to carry out their work at this level.

Where working remotely was not possible, on-site work is permitted, with appropriate health and safety measures and physical distancing measures in place for both workers and (where relevant) building occupants.

There are restrictions on travelling in or out of a region at alert level 3 and an exemption may be required, the sector is told.