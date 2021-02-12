Napier council to build new $220,000 playground in Te Awa

An artist's impression of the new playground. Image / Napier City Council

Construction on a new $220,000 playground at the Te Awa Detention Pond reserve will commence this month.

The playground is in the newer development in Te Awa Estates at the pond reserve.

A budget of about $220,000 has been allocated for the playground.

The playground includes two 800mm raised mounds; interactive/natural textile play equipment including in-ground trampolines; a new concrete pathway, softball areas; seating with a picnic table and shade sale; new signage; and landscaping.

It has been designed with timber and bark elements, and planting to maintain the reserve's natural look.

It is expected to open in April 2021.