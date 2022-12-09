Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Worker shortage: Pressure piling up to get more staff into hotels and restaurants

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A shortage of staff mean some hotel rooms can't be serviced. Photo / File

A shortage of staff mean some hotel rooms can't be serviced. Photo / File

Hotels say they are short close to 2700 workers and have to limit rooms as restaurants plead for tens of thousands of Kiwis to join that industry.

And today the National Party launched a petition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business