Woolworths staff vote for strike action over low wage offers, staff safety concerns

The three actions involved non-compliance with media and social media policies, the wearing of a strike sticker on work uniforms, and for members of 10 specific stores handing out “receipt”-style flyers to customers in stores.

The actions were designed by the union’s bargaining team to be inclusive and solidarity-building ahead of any potentially more disruptive actions.

“This is a case of one of the largest and most profitable businesses in New Zealand deciding that their workers no longer deserve a fair deal and must accept whatever they put on the table - it just doesn’t work that way,” Lampert said.

“Our members are seeking a living wage, safe staffing minimum standards and fair compensation for giving up family and leisure time to work understaffed night and weekend shifts.”

First Union said a recent report showed Woolworths wages had fallen behind new arrivals to the New Zealand market like Costco and some Foodstuffs sites around the country who are paying staff a minimum living wage.

The current Woolworths start rate is $24.93 per hour, while Costco is paying new staff $27 per hour and Foodstuffs sites like Pak’n Save Kilbirnie has a start rate of $26 per hour.

A recent survey by First Union found 90.8 percent of respondents said their stores were understaffed, either “sometimes” (36.2%) “regularly” (30%) or “continuously” (24.7%).

Woolworths has been contacted for comment.

-RNZ