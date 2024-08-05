Woolworths staff vote for strike action over low wage offers, staff safety concerns

By RNZ
Nearly 10,000 Woolworths supermarket workers have voted for initial strike action over low wage offers and unsafe staffing levels.
First Union said the vote followed nine days of bargaining with the employer which has ruled out a living wage and has no desire to address understaffing issues.
The union’s national organiser for retail food Ross Lampert said 95% of members voted in favour of striking, with a smaller group of members across 10 key Woolworths stores nationwide also voting for an additional action.
He said the issues at stake were a living wage, safer staffing levels, and increased penalty rates for night and weekend work, which were common in other jobs that required people to work unsociable hours.