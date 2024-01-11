Voyager 2023 media awards
Costco Wholesale New Zealand revenue up 1600%: $20m to $341m

Anne Gibson
By
Pork floss, crab and chicken: Costco reveals top sellers. Video / NZ Herald

Total revenue from New Zealand’s first Costco Wholesale has risen by 1600 per cent from $20.5 million to $341m, as the American-headquartered retail giant beds down its operations in this country and eyes

