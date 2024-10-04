Advertisement
Willis and Luxon’s work from office edict misses point, four-day week pioneer Andrew Barnes says

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Facial recognition in supermarkets hailed a success, tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and can your boss really force you back to the office?

The Government’s demand for more civil servants to get back to the office misses the point about improving productivity, four-day week pioneer Andrew Barnes says.

And a top real estate executive says many Auckland offices are already under pressure on the days people do choose to work in

