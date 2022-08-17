Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Wild West' world of crypto: Kiwi investors need protection

5 minutes to read
Crypto offers the prospect of making big profits quickly which inevitably attracts scammers and fraudsters - and a potentially rough ride for investors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Crypto offers the prospect of making big profits quickly which inevitably attracts scammers and fraudsters - and a potentially rough ride for investors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald
By Ryan Bessemer

OPINION

It seems everyone is talking about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is not surprising when around 220 million people are actively trading cryptocurrencies, generating more than US$2 trillion in combined value.

In 2021 Elon Musk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.