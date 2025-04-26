Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why 70 really is the new 50 ... and why the retirement age will need to rise – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A new IMF report has good and bad news for older workers. Photo / 123rf

A new IMF report has good and bad news for older workers. Photo / 123rf

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The IMF report highlights the economic impact of ageing populations, noting slower growth and increased public spending.
  • New Zealand’s population is ageing, with the percentage of those aged 65+ expected to rise significantly by 2050.
  • Raising the superannuation age may be necessary to manage the financial strain of an ageing population.

As if we don’t have enough to worry about right now, we’re all getting older.

I’m acutely aware of this for two reasons.

One is that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included a special report on the issue in its latest World Economic Outlook.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The other is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business