Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What’s next for JW Marriott Auckland’s $30m renovation

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Girish Talreja, general manager of JW Marriott Auckland (old Stamford Plaza), talks about the $30m overhaul of the hotel on Albert St. Video / Alex Burton

JW Marriott Auckland is reaching back to the philosophy of the hotel chain’s founder in its overhaul of meetings and events spaces with ‘‘neuro-inclusive’' facilities and technology it says will be game-changing.

A complete revamp

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business