What’s next for JW Marriott Auckland’s $30m renovation

JW Marriott Auckland is reaching back to the philosophy of the hotel chain’s founder in its overhaul of meetings and events spaces with ‘‘neuro-inclusive’' facilities and technology it says will be game-changing.

A complete revamp of those areas is nearing completion as part of a $30 million top-to-bottom remodelling of the hotel in central Auckland. The original budget was $25m but costs have risen.

Business and corporate events can be gruelling and Marriott bosses want to make the experience more enjoyable with AI-powered technology, quiet rooms and better food.

The hotel plans to launch the five-room event space next month but gave the Herald an early insight into what’s coming.

About $1m is being spent on state-of-the-art audio-visual gear that includes hundreds of patented sapphire crystal LED lights that should help ease the fatigue for delegates.

Spotlighting can pick out any one of the 22 individual tables in the main room with banquet-style seating for 220 people. Speakers set 750mm deep and other acoustic technology, such as sound-dampening walls, minimise echo in the large space.

The hotel group is steeped in the lore of its founder. In 1927, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott prioritised his well-being so he could take better care of others when he founded what would become the world’s biggest hotel company. Inspired by the Mormon founder’s holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties promote themselves as offering “a haven to nourish the body and revitalise the spirit”.

JW Marriott Auckland will offer neuro-inclusive facilities around its events space with a room for yoga and meditation.

It believes that not every event delegate enjoys being highly stimulated all day. Instead, some who think and operate differently need some time out.

Food, from “menus with purpose”, will not only be healthier but will be served differently.

The days of “rubber chicken” sitting around on fuel heaters for half the day at conferences don’t cut it any more and that’s driving a new approach.

Convection food cooking in a pantry to the side of the meeting rooms and build-your-own salads will be what hotel general manager Girish Talreja hopes will be a game-changer.

“We’re moving away from those standard cookie kind of conditions to something that’s going to be more like how you would have a small gathering at home. We want to bring in a restaurant-quality culinary experience.”

He is confident the hotel will be able to charge a premium for the new events spaces.

Talreja said the long-delayed NZ International Convention Centre (due to open next year) at nearby Sky City would complement the Marriott’s offer.

“Auckland can support a lot more convention space and business. I think there is room for all of us.”

The economic value of business events in New Zealand was estimated at $1.48 billion in the year ending June 2019, the most recent year for which there is full data before the borders closed. This year, the sector is on track to exceed this.

Lisa Hopkins, chief executive of Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), said there was strong interest from overseas markets and she welcomed the JW Marriott’s investment.

JW Marriott Auckland has kept its pool, spa and gym facilities at the top of the hotel rather than in the basement. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“This is primarily due to infrastructure investment in convention centres, airport connections and upgrading, accessibility and hotel investment in particular.

“It’s important from an international guest perspective to see familiar brands like the JW Marriott investing in their product.”

Business events visitors typically spend more than a fully independent traveller, because their travel and accommodation costs are usually covered so they stay in places like the Marriott.

The hotel was the first of Auckland’s five-star properties when it was opened in 1984. It was known for its substantial use of marble and solid timber and “great bones”.

It was bought in 2022 for $170m by the Pandey family’s CP Group, investment firm Alvarium Investments and Archipelago Capital. Marriott International operates and manages the hotel under a multi-decade licensing agreement.

The remodelled ballroom retains the 50-square-metre giant screens, which have three million pixels and will be used for work events or to screen sports for more social groups.

A prototype Superior King room at the JW Marriott Auckland last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Room revamp

All the hotel’s 286 rooms are being transformed. Work on 80 of them (costing more than $100,000 each) is expected to be finished next month. Forty have already been finished.

Designed by 037 Design Studio, they are being substantially remodelled, but their existing large marble “four-point” bathrooms (which have a separate shower, toilet, vanity area and bath) are not being fundamentally altered. Also coming are a 600sqm all-day dining Kiwi Brasserie (on the site of the old Grasshopper restaurant on Albert St), a high-end Teppanyaki Restaurant, a JW Bar, Lobby Lounge and an executive lounge for Marriott Bonvoy elite members.

The level-10 pool, spa and gym – with commanding views of the city and harbour – will be renovated later in the year.

“The project’s progressing at a rapid pace with an increase in the expenses as well,” Talreja said. “The $25m project has reached about a $30m project.”

The newly renovated rooms have proven popular. The hotel has just had a strong first quarter with high demand, particularly from United States guests familiar with the JW Marriott brand.

They are invariably members of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme, the world’s biggest hospitality loyalty scheme with 200m members. Talreja said 76 per cent of guests in the Auckland hotel were Bonvoy members.

The Bonvoy programme is booming. Its Asia-Pacific Excluding China (APEC) membership base has grown by 50 per cent since 2019.

The programme has strategic partnerships with major airlines, including United, Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

Air travel can translate to room nights and experiences.

