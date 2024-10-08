What’s next for departing Queenstown Airport boss Glen Sowry

“I have decided to change gears from next year. My partner and I have a new yacht being built in France currently and will be splitting our time between Europe and NZ. I am also starting to develop a new governance career which I’m really looking forward to expanding,” he told the Herald.

When he joined Queenstown Airport he said it was like “coming home” to aviation.

Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said she led the recruitment for a new chief executive in 2021 and was delighted to hire Sowry, as she knew he had a track record as a strong leader and communicator and a passion for aviation.

“Glen has been an outstanding leader and will continue to lead the team at QAC until the middle of 2025.”

The board has been discussing succession planning with Sowry for some months as a normal part of good governance. The company had started the recruitment process for a new chief executive.

Sowry said the past three years have been both a challenging and exciting period.

Glen Sowry, chief executive of Queenstown Airport.

“From no flights in my first week in the role to a full recovery to pre-Covid levels, and a clearly defined strategy and Master Plan now approved and in delivery, it has been an exhilarating journey,” he said.

“I am, however, most proud of the way Queenstown Airport has recalibrated its approach to respond to the expectations and needs of the community it serves and its wide customer base through genuine and extensive engagement and consultation.”

Rival Christchurch Airport had proposed a new operation at Tarras but earlier this year said it had put the project on hold.

Deputy chair Simon Flood, recently appointed to succeed Young-Cooper from the end of this month, also acknowledged Sowry’s contribution

“Glen has made a huge contribution to the business during his tenure, which extends far beyond the airfield boundaries. He has firmly established Queenstown Airport’s reputation as a listening and transparent organisation that is committed to serving its communities’ best interests.”

In August Queenstown Airport announced a record dividend for its two big shareholders.

For the year to June 30, the airport’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were $46.2 million (compared to $43.9m last year) on revenue of $64.7m ($59.6m) and a normalised profit of $23.2m ($22.2m).

It paid a $19.6m dividend to shareholders, the Queenstown Lakes District Council (with 75.01%) and Auckland International Airport.

While other airports nationally remain below pre-Covid passenger numbers, Queenstown is up 7% on 2019 levels and the 2,487,610 passengers for the past year was ahead of 2,370,488 in 2023.

During Sowry’s tenure, the airport has benefitted from a strong domestic tourism bounceback during and after the pandemic and has attracted Australian airlines back to the area. It remains the only airport where Virgin Australia has resumed flights to New Zealand.

