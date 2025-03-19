Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What to know about the US Federal Reserve’s moves

By Colby Smith
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo / Getty Images

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo / Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday for a second straight meeting, as officials stuck to their previous forecast for two more cuts this year despite bracing for higher inflation and slower growth.

The central bank’s decision to hold interest rates at 4.25% to 4.5%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business