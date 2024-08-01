Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

What I’d do if I was Finance Minister - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
A reforming government would recognise it should deny businesses access to cheap labour, whatever the short-run pain, Matthew Hooton says. Photo / Warren Buckland

A reforming government would recognise it should deny businesses access to cheap labour, whatever the short-run pain, Matthew Hooton says. Photo / Warren Buckland

THREE KEY FACTS

  • In 2006 Treasury projected annual surpluses to 2030
  • But instead there has been eight years of deficits under Bill English and Grant Robertson
  • By 2030 New Zealand is forecast to have net debt of over 20% of GDP

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the Mayor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business