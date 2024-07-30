Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What the Government can learn from Mainfreight’s success: Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Mainfreight has grown from one truck to operations in 27 countries. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight has grown from one truck to operations in 27 countries. Photo / Supplied

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Mainfreight was started by Bruce Plested 46 years ago
  • It started with one truck and now operates in 27 countries
  • Deregulation enabled Mainfreight to grow into a large company

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He holds several directorships. He recently retired as a director on Mainfreight’s board.

OPINION

Last Thursday, after 28 years as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business