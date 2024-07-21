Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

David Lange in his own words: on leadership, fatherhood, the Rainbow Warrior, India, the Treaty of Waitangi, Helen Clark and making up with Roger Douglas

Audrey Young
By
24 mins to read
David Lange said his political life was the result of "some sort of divine roulette". Photo / NZ Herald

David Lange said his political life was the result of "some sort of divine roulette". Photo / NZ Herald

There has been a lot of focus on the incomparable David Lange to mark the 40th anniversary this month of the fourth Labour Government, which he led for most of its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics