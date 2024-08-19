Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Western airlines slash flights to China

Financial Times
5 mins to read
A COMAC C919 in service for China Eastern. Western airlines increased flight numbers after the pandemic travel collapse, but are now retreating again. Photo / Public Transport, Beijing Bureau Beijing Section

A COMAC C919 in service for China Eastern. Western airlines increased flight numbers after the pandemic travel collapse, but are now retreating again. Photo / Public Transport, Beijing Bureau Beijing Section

Western airlines are slashing flights to China as a combination of low demand and the high cost of flying around Russian airspace saps their ability to compete with local carriers.

British Airways this month said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business