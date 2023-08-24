A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 777-300. Photo / Getty

Lorna Riley flies home from a European cruise with one leg of the journey on China Eastern Airlines. What’s it like on board?

Airline: China Eastern Airlines. MU0779 - Boeing 777-300ER

From: Pudong Airport, Shanghai

To: Auckland

Departure airport experience:

My daughter and I already had boarding passes, issued (as we queued at the departure gate, which caused some anxiety) prior to a previous 11-hour flight from Rome to Shanghai. We’d heard that there were not many rest areas in Pudong, and with a 9-hour layover, I had booked us into a lounge (No 36, run under the China Eastern banner). The cost was very reasonable: $115 for the two of us. This only guaranteed two hours’ access, with no option to extend; however, once we were admitted, our status wasn’t checked and we stayed five. The lounge provided a decent range of food and beverages (needed after the previous flight, where both were scarce), and best of all, booths where we could stretch out for a nap.

There is a train to take you to your gate (Pudong is a huge airport, with some 50 million passengers passing through annually). We arrived at our gate when instructed; however, there was an hour’s delay to board with no explanation (either at the gate or on board). Departure itself was an hour and ten minutes behind schedule.

Seat: We were unable to seat select online (you need a Chinese ID to use both the website and the app), but were allocated Economy seats (74A and C) at the rear of the plane, where the configuration changes to a 2-4-2 layout. This meant we had no neighbour to climb over to reach the bathroom - which was right behind us, convenient but very noisy with every flush (which came often). See also “The Worst Bit” for - well, the worst bit.

Our seats were narrow (43cm) and not overly padded, with minimal legroom; however, with both my daughter and I being short and slight, this was not as troublesome as I imagine it might be for a taller or larger person. It was my daughter’s turn for the window seat, so she was able to get some reasonable rest leaning against the wall of the cabin. My seat was unable to stay reclined, moving back to the upright position repeatedly.

Crew: Well-presented, though in the entire 11-hour flight I didn’t detect a single smile. My request for blankets (we were not provided them, though most seats were) was met, although not without some irritation.

Passengers: The flight was full, with many large groups including families with lots of young people. Apart from the crew, no one was wearing masks. I was seated behind someone who reclined the entire flight, even during meal service.

Food and drink: It’s fair to say you wouldn’t choose to fly China Eastern for its food and beverage options. The dinner we were served (around 2am) consisted of a chicken noodle dish (which was tasty); some chunks of ham, carrot and beans in a “salad”, and a pottle of something fermented that I couldn’t identify. Breakfast around 9am featured a couple of pieces of potato, scrambled egg, a cherry tomato and two unbrowned sausages; papaya and yoghurt, and again something unidentifiable that I didn’t try.

Beverages served with both meals are limited to juice, water, coffee or tea. There are no alcoholic beverages served in China Eastern Economy Class, although they are offered in Business Class.

Entertainment: The seatback entertainment system had a small but palatable selection of movies. Wi-Fi was offered, but we were unable to connect. I’d suggest taking a tablet if you fly with this airline. Headphones were provided but with a loud cabin, I was glad to have my own noise-cancelling ones.

Arrival airport experience: Wonderful, always a pleasure to land at Auckland Airport.

The best bit: It seems people choose this airline for one reason, and that’s the ticket price. The trip home from Europe was more than $1000 cheaper than the flight over (via Emirates).

The worst bit: A few contenders, but has to be the menstrual blood (I assume) smeared over the toilet and wall that remained there throughout the flight.

Final verdict: A budget airline for the budget traveller and you get (or don’t get) what you pay for: in my opinion, not recommended for long-haul.