Watch: Rocket Lab will try to catch a falling rocket this morning

An earlier training run. Photo / @RocketLab

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab will attempt to catch a falling rocket this morning, following a string of weather-related delays.

The mission, scheduled for a 10.35am launch, will see a customised twin-engined Sikorsky S-92 helicopter try to capture an Electron rocket's parachute line with a hook as it falls at a speed of 10 metres a second.

All going well, the mid-air snatch will take place about 150 nautical miles off the East Coast.

🚀 Rocket builder Rocket Lab is preparing a rescue helicopter to pluck its rocket launcher from the sky pic.twitter.com/6huIKcT0Eu — Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2022

• As the stage enters the capture zone, the helicopter will try to capture the parachute line via a hook.

The helicopter will then ferry the dangling Electron back to shore, where it will be analysed as part of Rocket Lab's ongoing plan to develop a reusable rocket - which is better for the planet, and holds down costs.

Beck says the mid-air capture, while difficult, will mean less wear-and-tear on the Electron than the previously used retrieval-by-ship after an ocean splashdown.

While the helicopter snatch has grabbed headlines, the launch is also notable for carrying a satellite made by Astrix Aeronautics, the startup founded by Auckland wunderkind Fia Jones. Beck has part-funded Jones' startup, which is developing cheaper, more efficient solar panels for satellites.

Rocket Lab's next rocket - the much larger Neutron, due to launch in 2024 - will be designed to be reusable from the get-go. It will be designed to land back on the launch pad after a mission and from there it would be returned to a production complex for refurbishment and relaunch.

Another view of the S92. Photo / Supplied

Beck says that's a step up on Space X's Falcon - whose three boosters self-land but on a pad at sea.

The helicopter retrieval attempt begins an intense period for Rocket Lab, which next month is due to stage New Zealand's first lunar launch from Mahia.

The ocean-retrieval technique, which has been used for three previous Rocket Lab missions. Photo / Supplied

An Electron Rocket will blast a Nasa microsat into orbit, then one of Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft will ferry it into orbit around the moon.

The Kiwi-American firm has also recently announced its first US launch. An Electron mission scheduled for "no earlier than December 2022" will launch satellites for geoanalytics company Hawkeye 360.

And earlier this month, Rocket Lab broke ground on its new Neutron production and mission control complex in Virginia. The effort is being subsidised to the tune of close to $70m by the US state.

We're excited to grow our footprint in Virginia! In the months and years to come, we expect to bring up to 250 jobs to the Eastern Shore with the development of the Neutron Production Complex. Thinking of joining the Rocket Lab team? Apply today: https://t.co/AnQeCH9Uva https://t.co/HipYYRdOMM — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) April 14, 2022

Recovery mission profile

• Approximately an hour before lift-off, Rocket Lab's Sikorsky S-92 will move into position in the capture zone, approximately 150 nautical miles off New Zealand's coast, to await launch.

• At T+2:30 minutes after lift-off, Electron's first and second stages will separate per a standard mission profile. Electron's second stage will continue on to orbit for payload deployment and its first stage will begin its descent back to Earth reaching speeds of almost 8300km/h. The stage will reach temperatures of around 2400C during its descent.

• After deploying a drogue parachute at 13km altitude, the main parachute will be extracted at around 6km altitude to dramatically slow the stage to 36km/h.

• Once the stage is captured and secured, the helicopter will transport it back to land where Rocket Lab will thoroughly analyse it and assess its suitability for reflight.