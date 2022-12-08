Watch live tonight: Deloitte Top 200 awards

Join us here for the live stream at 7pm.

Join us here for the live stream at 7pm.

Watch live as winners are announced at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious business awards. The livestream will be starting about 7pm this evening.

Now in its 33rd year, the Deloitte Top 200 Awards are well established as the pre-eminent platform for showcasing the best of New Zealand business. The awards recognise the depth and range of our business community, featuring the industries and sectors that underpin New Zealand’s success.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the retail, transport, manufacturing and utility sectors, all demonstrating their ability to adapt and respond to uncertain markets.

Among the leading awards categories, finalists for Company of the Year are Briscoe Group, Vulcan Steel and Ebos Group.

Those lining up for CEO of the Year are Spark’s Jolie Hodson, Fletcher Building’s Ross Taylor and Rhys Jones from Vulcan.

Finalists for young executive of the year are Air NZ’s Kate O’Brien, Christchurch Airport’s Nick Flack and Victoria Lam from Fonterra.

“Our finalists have had time in recent years to reevaluate what mattered most to their organisation,” said Deloitte chief executive Mike Horne.

“Delivering stakeholder value has still been top of mind but viewed through a wider lens that also encompasses sustainability and climate, diversity and inclusion, business culture and employee wellbeing.

“They’re also focused on the challenges of reconnecting with the world and re-engaging with people, and through continued agility and a committed long-term focus, our 2022 finalists have taken these challenges and turned them into opportunities.”

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Barbara Chapman, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed, Simon Moutter and Ranjna Patel.

The evening will also include a special award for “Visionary Leader” of the year, recognising someone in the business world or whose work is of importance to the business community.

Click here for the full list of finalists.

Full coverage of winners and analysis of the companies involved will be available online and in the Herald tomorrow.