Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Watch: How to get 60% of your staff back to the office, inside new MC Centre

10 minutes to read
Neon-coloured furniture punctuates black metal and wood features. Photo / Michael Craig

Neon-coloured furniture punctuates black metal and wood features. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

How do you get 60 per cent of your staff to come back to the office now they're all so used to working from home?

It's a question many large Auckland employers are asking amid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.